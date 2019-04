“Medicaid welfare costs taxpayers approximately $500 per month per recipient. This multi-million dollar mess could have been avoided had the governor properly vetted these welfare applicants, not simply rushed to get as many recipients on the rolls as possible. The governor should accompany today’s announcement, which comes after years of warnings from Auditor Purpera and me, with an apology to Louisiana taxpayers for the amount of fraud and waste his irresponsible actions caused.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry