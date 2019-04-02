Zippity Zoo Fest to celebrate Baton Rouge Zoo’s 49th birthday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is set to host its annual Zippity Zoo Fest to celebrate its 49th birthday.
The festival will be held Saturday, Apr. 6 and Sunday, Apr. 7. The festival will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with zoo grounds closing at 6 p.m. Regular admission prices apply.
“Zippity Zoo Fest is one that’s particularly near and dear to the zoo. Not only does it provide the perfect atmosphere for children and their parents to shake off their cabin fever, but it allows all of us to celebrate the many years of connecting people with wildlife and wild places since the zoo first opened 49 years ago,” said Phil Frost, zoo director.
Children’s Village - The zoo’s Capital One Pavilion is transformed into a free Children’s Village with giant inflatables! Parents watching their children can also enjoy the adjacent Entertainment Stage and seating area under the pavilion.
Entertainment Stage - Located next to the Children’s Village, enjoy the talents of groups from across the area, as well as local bands.
EdZooCation Station - Stop by the EdZooCation Station for fun and learning! At EdZooCation Station, adults and children alike will enjoy a variety of interactive games to help them learn about animal facts, animal conservation, and pollination. Attendees will also get to meet some of the zoo’s education department’s animal ambassadors!
Keeper Chats & Animal Enrichments - Hear from zoo keepers, ask questions, and learn how the zoo cares for its animals.
Face Painting - What could be more fun than spending the day with tigers, bears, and flamingos? Having one painted on your face! Visit the face painting and temporary tattoo station to experience the zoo in style. Face painting/tattoos are $1 each.
Photo Contest Winners Gallery - Visit the education building to see the winners of the photo contest. While there, guests can also enjoy a piece of free zoo birthday cake!
AAZK Booth - Visit the Baton Rouge Chapter of American Association of Zoo Keeper (AAZK). Stop by to talk with zoo keepers, learn about the amazing things they do for the animals at the zoo and globally, and take a try at their ring toss game for $1 per try. All proceeds benefit AAZK philanthropy projects, continuing education, and professional development.
Lagniappe - With the support of partner organizations around the city, the zoo will be filled with various activity booths!
NEW THIS YEAR - The zoo is partnering with the Junior League’s Diaper Bank. Each guest who brings any unused, disposable diapers for donation will be entered to win a Friends of the Zoo Household Membership!
