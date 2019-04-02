63-year-old man killed in wreck after crashing vehicle into ditch

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - One person is dead after a wreck on Walker South Road Tuesday.
Officials with Louisiana State Police say on Tuesday, Apr. 2, there was a single vehicle wreck on Walker South Road that resulted in the death of one person. That person has been identified as Bernard Kannon Jr., 63, of Denham Springs.
The initial investigation by LSP shows the wreck happened as Kannon was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey north on LA 447, when for unknown reasons, he ran off the road to the right, went into a ditch, and hit a concrete culvert.
Kannon was not wearing his seat belt, police say, and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. It’s unknown if he was impaired at the time of the wreck. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
The wreck remains under investigation.
