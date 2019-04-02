127 workers to be laid off as Direct Insurance call center closes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Direct Auto and Life Insurance’s call center on Florida Boulevard is closing, and 127 will be laid off, The Advocate reports.
The parent company, National General Management Corp., said in a notice sent to employment regulators that it will lay off the 127 workers on May 28 and that another 63 employees “will receive offers to work remotely from their homes beginning on June 3, 2019,” The Advocate says. Employees who do not accept the offer will also be laid off.
The call center is located at 15151 Florida Blvd. Direct General operated the call center on the bottom floor of the building.
The Advocate says they were told by the Louisiana Workforce Commission that the layoffs are permanent.
National General Holdings Corp. acquired Direct General Corporation back in November of 2016 and mainly writes non-standard auto business in the southeastern United States.
