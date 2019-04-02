Woman escapes fire after being woken up by smoke detector

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman escaped a fire at her house while she was home alone after being woken up by her smoke detector.
St. George firefighters were dispatched to 13752 Basin Court just after 11 p.m. on Monday, April 1, in response to a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and visible flames. The house was severely damaged by fire and intense heat throughout the house.
The woman was sleeping home alone at the time of the fire and was woken up by a smoke detector. The heavy smoke forced her to evacuate just as her husband was pulling into the driveway.
Officials say there was a home day care center located in the garage, which was the area with the least fire damage.
The day care was operated through a program overseen by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
- Click HERE for WAFB fire safety tips and to sign up for a free smoke detector.
Officials say nobody was injured.
The Red Cross was notified to assist the homeowners.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.