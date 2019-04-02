Victim shot in 2015 dies; police looking for suspect

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man shot back in 2015 has now died.
BRPD says Johnathan Rogers, 26, was shot multiple times by an unknown person back on Dec. 12, 2015 in the 10200 block of Avenue L around 5:50 p.m.
Rogers died Feb. 21, 2019 from medical complications related to the shooting, police say.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
