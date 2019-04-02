Update on Mississippi River level

(WAFB) - The high water along the middle and lower Mississippi River will continue for weeks, but the Army Corps of Engineers and various support agencies have done a superb job of minimizing the impacts from seepage and sand boils given the duration of this event.
Baton Rouge is rapidly approaching 90 consecutive days at or above flood stage, making it the longest duration of high water for the modern levee system along this stretch of the river since it’s initial construction following the Flood of 1927.
Yet the system not only worked as designed (without the use of the Morganza Spillway), but the number and severity of “inspection sites” for this event have been less than half the total number of problem locations experienced in the high water of 2011, which was a flood of a far shorter duration. Here’s a brief synopsis of selected sites along the Mississippi:
- Cairo will show a modest rise in the coming weeks, but will remain far below its peak of 56.5 ft on Mar. 1
- Vicksburg is expected to drop to near flood stage by mid-April
- Baton Rouge will continue to display a slow, but steady fall, yet is expected to remain at or above flood stage through the entire month of April
- New Orleans will display a drop in water levels, but some of that is dependent on the rate at which the Corps of Engineers continues to close bays at the Bonnet Carre Spillway
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.