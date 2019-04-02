Southern’s Hunter David earns SWAC Hitter of the Week honor

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) - Southern first baseman Hunter David has been named SWAC Hitter of the Week, the league announced Monday.
It was the second time this season he has earned the honor and the third time a Jaguar has gotten it.
David was 7-for-12 at the plate in four games last week for a .583 batting average. He scored nine runs and recorded five RBI.
The Jags played a doubleheader against Prairie View Saturday in which David finished 5-for-9 with seven runs scored and five RBI.
The Zachary High product who transferred from Baton Rouge Community College is the leading hitter for Southern this season with a .466 batting average.
Southern is leading the SWAC Western Division with a 10-2 record.
