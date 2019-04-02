Sen. Kennedy says he’ll go straight to Trump if duplication of benefits issue isn’t fixed

Kennedy and Senator Bill Cassidy met with U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought Tuesday, Apr. 2 to try to get a fix squared away. Now, he says he will go to the president if the feds don’t change their minds. Congress passed a duplication of benefits fix in 2018, but Kennedy says the office of management is not complying with the law and won’t explain why.