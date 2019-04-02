Sen. Kennedy says he’ll go straight to Trump if duplication of benefits issue isn’t fixed

(WAFB) - Senator John Kennedy says he’s giving federal administrators two weeks to figure out the duplication of benefits problem that has kept thousands of people from getting flood restoration money.
Kennedy and Senator Bill Cassidy met with U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought Tuesday, Apr. 2 to try to get a fix squared away. Now, he says he will go to the president if the feds don’t change their minds. Congress passed a duplication of benefits fix in 2018, but Kennedy says the office of management is not complying with the law and won’t explain why.
“It’s a lot of bureaucrat speak. I mean, bureaucrats up here speak very fluent B.S., but I want a straight answer. I want a ‘yes’ or a ‘no,’” Kennedy said.
Kennedy says he will meet with administrators on Apr. 16 to get an answer. If they agree to release the money, then Kennedy says he will demand a firm date so people can begin planning their recovery.
