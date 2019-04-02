Pope comments on ‘male domination, various forms of enslavement’ in the Catholic Church

(CNN) -Pope Francis acknowledged “male domination” in the Catholic Church Tuesday, saying it needed to change.
In a 50-page document called an “Apostolic Exhortation” “Christ is Alive!” the pope also mentioned various forms of enslavement, abuse and sexist violence.
Francis, 82, wrote women’s issues need to be taken seriously but also said the church cannot accept “everything some feminist groups propose.”
That is likely a reference to the Catholic ban on women priests.
“A living church can look back on history and acknowledge a fair share of male authoritarianism, domination, various forms of enslavement, abuse and sexist violence,” the pontiff said.
“With this outlook, she can support the call to respect women’s rights, and offer convinced support for greater reciprocity between males and females, while not agreeing with everything some feminist groups propose,” he said.
Most of the document is about young people - and the pope asked them not to leave the church because of its sex abuse scandals.
Instead, he asked them to help steer priests at risk, away from taking a wrong path.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.