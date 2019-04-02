OUR TURN: Ride share safety

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A tragic story out of South Carolina this week of the kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, 21, a college student that appeared to be waiting for an Uber she ordered to take her home.
However, police say, she entered another car that surveillance footage shows stopped where she was waiting and got inside.
We wanted to take a moment and again remind you to be aware of your surroundings and follow these tips when using any ride share services. Most ride share mobile apps offer passengers details such as the driver’s name, their photo and vehicle type. Before getting inside the vehicle, ask the driver, “who are you here for?”
Open up your own maps tool, enter your destination and follow along, noting any odd route shifts. And finally, If you sense that you are in trouble call 911.
