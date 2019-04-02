Missing LSU student identified as 1 of 2 found dead in Highland Road apartment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities have identified the two people found dead at an apartment complex along the 3000 block of Highland Road near LSU’s campus on Monday, April 1.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said Joy Gentil, 21, and Max Raymond, 19, were found deceased inside the apartment.
Ernie Ballard, a spokesperson for LSU, confirmed to WAFB that Raymond was a student at the university and had been reported missing on March 26.
Gentil was not a student at LSU, according to Ballard.
The coroner’s office will perform autopsies on April 2 to determine the cause of death.
Authorities received a call on April 1 around 1 p.m. about a man and a woman found dead in an apartment. The bodies were found inside the Highlander Townhomes complex, which is located across from Burger King near the north gates of LSU’s campus.
BRPD says there were no “obvious signs of trauma” on the two bodies found.
Police have confirmed the two people were temporarily renting the apartment in which they were found dead. They were scheduled to check out sometime Monday. Police say the bodies were found by someone cleaning the apartment.
