LSU’s Reid named SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU third baseman Chris Reid has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week, announced by the league Monday.
Reid was a big part of the Tigers series win against the No. 2 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
The Tigers hitting specialist averaged .750 (6-for-8) from the plate with one double, six RBI and four runs scored.
Reid also walked three times and was hit by a pitch, recording a .769 on-base percentage in three games.
Vanderbilt’s JJ Bleday shared the weekly honor with Reid after hitting four home runs and driving in 10 runs last week.
Kentucky’s Zack Thompson was named SEC Pitcher of the Week and Florida’s Christian Scott earned Freshman of the Week honors.
