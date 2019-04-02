LSU’s Amanda Sanchez earns SEC Player of the Week, LSWA Hitter of the Week honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU third baseman Amanda Sanchez has been named SEC Player of the Week and Louisville Slugger Hitter of the Week, an NFCA weekly honor.
The senior had a hit in every game last week for a .700 batting average. She hit two home runs in Sunday’s final game in the weekend series against South Carolina, including a grand slam in the fourth inning.
She also recorded 10 RBI with no strikeouts, a 1.700 slugging percentage, and .733 on-base percentage.
The West Covina, CA, native is hitting .505 on the season, which is good enough for No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation.
