LSU’s Amanda Sanchez earns SEC Player of the Week, LSWA Hitter of the Week honors

LSU’s Amanda Sanchez earns SEC Player of the Week, LSWA Hitter of the Week honors
LSU softball third baseman Amanda Sanchez (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | April 2, 2019 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 4:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU third baseman Amanda Sanchez has been named SEC Player of the Week and Louisville Slugger Hitter of the Week, an NFCA weekly honor.

RELATED STORIES:

The senior had a hit in every game last week for a .700 batting average. She hit two home runs in Sunday’s final game in the weekend series against South Carolina, including a grand slam in the fourth inning.

She also recorded 10 RBI with no strikeouts, a 1.700 slugging percentage, and .733 on-base percentage.

The West Covina, CA, native is hitting .505 on the season, which is good enough for No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.