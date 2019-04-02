FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Baton Rouge area under marginal to slight risk of severe weather Thurs.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s been a lovely Tuesday and the region will remain under mainly clear skies through the evening and into the night. Daybreak temperatures Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s for the capital region under generally clear skies.
A mainly sunny morning will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon, but it stays dry Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s.
Clouds will continue to build Wednesday evening into early Thursday. Rains will begin to arrive Thursday morning with the weather potentially becoming quite active by the afternoon. The Storm Team is posting a First Alert Action Day for Thursday as the NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed the WAFB area under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms from Thursday morning into Thursday night. The severe weather threat will be greatest for the northern half of the WAFB region with all threats on the board. Hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado are possible.
The weather is expected to remain unsettled Friday and into the weekend too. While the severe threat will subside heading into Friday, scattered rains remain in the forecast Friday and Saturday, with scattered to likely rains Sunday. Highs for all three days will be around 80° to the lower 80s.
The extended First Alert Forecast carries scattered rains into Monday too, with a few lingering showers possible Tuesday before the wet weather finally comes to an end. Sunshine returns on Wednesday, Apr. 10, with partly cloudy skies next Thursday, Apr. 11, but rain could be back in the picture Friday and the following weekend (Apr. 12 through 14).
