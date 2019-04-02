FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Baton Rouge area under marginal to slight risk of severe weather Thurs.

Clouds will continue to build Wednesday evening into early Thursday. Rains will begin to arrive Thursday morning with the weather potentially becoming quite active by the afternoon. The Storm Team is posting a First Alert Action Day for Thursday as the NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed the WAFB area under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms from Thursday morning into Thursday night. The severe weather threat will be greatest for the northern half of the WAFB region with all threats on the board. Hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado are possible.