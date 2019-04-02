Finnegan, Breaux earn top SEC honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Senior Sarah Finnegan and head coach D-D Breaux have been voted as the 2019 Southeastern Conference Gymnast and Coach of the Year.
Finnegan put on one of the most dominant all-around performances the league has ever seen from start to finish in the 2019 season, concluding with the SEC all-around title in New Orleans. Breuax and the coaching staff also went on to put together one of the most outstanding coaching performances, as the squad went on to win the programs third-straight SEC Championship.
The LSU senior won the seventh all-around title in school history with a score of 39.800, the second-highest score in meet history. Finnegan would become the sixth gymnast in SEC history to win back-to-back all-around titles. She would also go on to capture titles on bars and beam with a 9.95 and floor with a perfect 10.
Finnegan is just the fourth gymnast in SEC history to win four or more titles at a meet and the ninth to win three or more individual events. With five career SEC titles, Finnegan tied Courville and Sandra Smith for the most in a career in school history. Finnegan clinched the squad’s third-straight SEC championship with her sixth career perfect score, second on floor and third this season.
The LSU Tiger now ranks first in the all-around, beam and bars, second on floor and fifth on vault. Finnegan owns 19 All-American honors for third in school history. She could go on to break the school record for All-American honors with 24.
Finnegan went from week one to thirteen as the most dominant all-around gymnast in the league with 12 wins to set the school record for most in the season. She has been named SEC Gymnast of the Week seven times to set the league record for most in the season.
With a perfect 10 on the floor at the SEC Championships, Finnegan joined Burkholder as the only gymnasts in school history with multiple perfect scores on three different events. Finnegan currently owns 84 wins and 42 this season for second in school history. She just needs four wins across possibly the next four meets to set the record for wins in a season.
Head coach D-D Breaux has been recognized by her peers as Coach of the Year nine times. Breaux also earned the honor in 1990, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2015 and 2017. Breaux led the squad to a record of 18-3 overall and the programs third-straight SEC championship.
Breaux has led five gymnasts to earn WCGA regular season All-America honors. The gymnastics squad has continued to improve each week of the 2019 season and over the final four weeks leading into NCAA postseason the squad has average a 197.900. LSU is currently second in NCAA Gymnastics history to average 197.900 or higher in four meets.
The All-SEC Team is comprised of athletes with the top two scores (including ties) on each event and the all-around from the first and second sessions of the SEC Championship.
Next up for the Tigers, the NCAA Baton Rouge Regionals April 4-6. LSU is the top seed in the regional and teams will advance to the NCAA Championships. LSU will take on Utah, Minnesota, Auburn, BYU, Arizona, State, Arkansas, George Washington and Lindenwood inside the PMAC.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.