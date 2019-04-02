Final public meetings scheduled for Move Ascension transportation plan

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish is set to host two final public meetings to get input on the preliminary transportation master plan, which is part of the Move Ascension initiative.
The multi-million dollar construction plan is designed to improve transportation and safety throughout the parish.
The first of the final two meetings will be held Wednesday, Apr. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Donaldsonville Courthouse, located at 300 Houmas St. in Donaldsonville. The second meeting will be held Thursday, Apr. 11, also from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex, located at 615 E Worthey St. in Gonzales.
The plans guiding principles are to:
- Improve transportation safety conditions
- Balance short-term and long-term needs and solutions
- Target corridor solutions over “hot-spot” nodes
- Support economic development and proactively guide growth in the parish
- Leverage available funding to provide the greatest benefit for the parish
- Improve connectivity and mobility
Ascension Parish residents are invited to attend one or both of the public meetings. There will be information provided about recommended transportation projects spanning over the next 25 years. There is no formal presentation, so attendees can stop by any time between 5 and 7 p.m. to speak with members of the study team.
Click here for more about the Move Ascension project.
