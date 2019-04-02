From expulsion to LSU: The second chance that led to a path toward success

“I didn’t really have a lot of ambition, I didn’t really have a lot of goals. I didn’t really care a lot about school,” said Gonzaga, now 20-years-old. “I really had no aspirations or anything, so I just kind of did what any bored kid would do, but specifically, I was into computers and so I got into the hobby of hacking. It was during midterm exams and I was trying to remote shut down a computer in our classroom and so I was trying to figure out how to do it, but I accidentally shut down the whole school’s computers. Because of that, we went under lockdown and then the next day they were able to trace it back to me."