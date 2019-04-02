Crab Grilled Cheese R’evolution

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 4 sandwiches
Comment: Who doesn’t like a good grilled cheese sandwich? The variety of ingredients added to this classic are too numerous to mention, but none can be better than Louisiana crabmeat! Joining these two classic ingredients, crab and cheese, made perfect sense to us at Restaurant R’evolution in New Orleans, where it soon became one of the most sought after items on the lunch menu.
Ingredients for Crab Filling:
¼ pound jumbo lump crabmeat
¼ pound crab claw meat
½ cup Mascarpone
2 tbsps Creole cream cheese
¼ cup thinly sliced chives
1 tbsp brunoised shallot
3 tbsps flour
salt and black pepper to taste
cayenne pepper
Method for Crab Filling:
In a medium bowl, combine crab claw meat, Mascarpone, Creole cream cheese, chives, shallot, and flour, blending well, then season to taste using salt and peppers.
Gently fold in lump crabmeat and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Ingredients for Sandwich:
8 sandwich brioche slices
3 ounces Gruyère cheese, grated
3 ounces Fontina cheese, grated
3 ounces white Cheddar cheese, grated
¼ cup melted butter
Method for Sandwich:
When ready to prepare sandwich, preheat oven to 350°F.
Place brioche slices on a large cookie sheet, brush one side of each slice with melted butter, and turn plain side up.
Divide crab filling into 4 equal portions then press gently to fill 4 brioche slices.
Blend cheeses together and place an equal portion of cheese mixture on top of crab filling on each sandwich. Top with second brioche slices, buttered side up, then press gently to hold filling in place.
In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, spray lightly with butter-flavored cooking spray. Toast sandwiches lightly on each side and transfer back to cookie sheet. Continue until all sandwiches are lightly toasted on both sides.
Place in preheated oven and cook until sandwiches are heated thoroughly and cheese oozes slightly from the edges, 5–7 minutes.
Remove from oven, slice diagonally, and serve hot.
NOTE: You may also wish to cut into four pieces and serve as an appetizer.
