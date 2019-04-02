5 candidates apply for Livingston Parish superintendent job

“It’s important that this board select a strong leader for our school system, to continue moving our district forward at this critical time. Our district is still faced with the challenge of fully recovering from the 2016 floods, with challenges from the state’s dedicated funding and ever-changing accountability system, and with the challenge of ensuring we hire and maintain the best teachers to provide the best education possible for our students,” said Mincey. “Our system is fortunate to have educational leaders at every level who are truly passionate about what they do. I am confident our next superintendent will be up to the task."