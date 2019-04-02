5 candidates apply for Livingston Parish superintendent job

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools says five candidates have applied for the position of superintendent.
Superintendent Rick Wentzel announced his retirement in February. His last day will be June 15, forfeiting the final year in his four-year contract. After 33 years in education, Wentzel says he’s ready to spend more time with his family.
School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. says the board will review all applications and schedule candidate interviews on Apr. 15. He believes the school board will vote on a new superintendent the following week at their regularly scheduled board meeting on Apr. 18.
The five candidates are:
Bruce Chaffin, current supervisor of personnel for Livingston Parish Public Schools
- Chaffin was worked 31 of his 33 years in education in Livingston Parish and has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and supervisor
Joe Murphy, current assistant superintendent for Livingston Parish Public Schools
- Murphy has been with Livingston Parish Public Schools since 1992 and has worked as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and supervisor
Jody Purvis, current supervisor of high school instruction for Livingston Parish Public Schools
- Purvis has worked for Livingston Parish Public Schools since 1998 as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and supervisor. Purvis is also an adjunct professor for graduate level courses at Louisiana Tech University.
C. Michael Robinson Jr., current senior associate for BRP Associates in Jonesboro, Georgia
- Robinson formerly served as superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District in Arkansas and also worked as instructional director for Prince George’s County Public School District in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Elizabeth Duran Swinford, current CEO and human resources consultant for RD Remix of Forest Hills, NY
- Swinford formerly worked as superintendent of the Tuscaloosa County School System in Alabama and Vicksburg Warren School District in Mississippi
“It’s important that this board select a strong leader for our school system, to continue moving our district forward at this critical time. Our district is still faced with the challenge of fully recovering from the 2016 floods, with challenges from the state’s dedicated funding and ever-changing accountability system, and with the challenge of ensuring we hire and maintain the best teachers to provide the best education possible for our students,” said Mincey. “Our system is fortunate to have educational leaders at every level who are truly passionate about what they do. I am confident our next superintendent will be up to the task."
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.