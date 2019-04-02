BRG bringing free health screenings to Nicholson Gateway

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General’s Express Care clinic, which is located walking distance from Tiger Stadium in LSU’s Nicholson Gateway, is hosting a free health screening event on Saturday, Apr. 6.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include screenings for cholesterol, glucose, and blood pressure.
“If you’re in the area Saturday, stop by and take advantage of these quick, preventive screenings, which can help chart a course for better health. We’re new to the neighborhood, and we love the chance to get to know the community we serve," said Joni Lemoine, RN, a director of nursing at BRG.
The free event is open to everyone. No registration is required. A tent will be set up outside the clinic with giveaways and a popcorn bar. Participants will also have the chance to win a tailgate package with an Rtic cooler, Bluetooth speaker, and washer toss game.
The clinic is located at 3646 Nicholson Dr. near the intersection of Nicholson and N Stadium. BRG Express Care now has four locations: Nicholson Gateway, Highland Village, Bluebonnet, and Dutchtown Express Care in Ascension Parish.
