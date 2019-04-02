Bishop announces special prayer ceremony in reparation for sexual abuse within Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Bishop Michael Duca of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge has announced a special prayer service in reparation for alleged sexual abuse within the diocese.
The special Way of the Cross service will be held Friday, Apr. 5 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral, located at 401 Main St. in downtown Baton Rouge.
“We pray this day in reparation for the sin of sexual abuse within the church of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, and for those in our diocese and across the world who have suffered in mind, body, and spirit the betrayal of trust by this great sin,” said Duca.
This comes after allegations of sexual abuse by clergymen against minors in the church have been surfacing of late. Many dioceses across the country, including in Baton Rouge, have released lists of names of those clergymen credibly accused of sexual abuse. In Baton Rouge, there are 41 names on that list.
The bishop says all are welcome at the service. He is also asking that those clergymen and parishioners who are unable to attend “offer this prayer in union" with him on Friday.
The Way of the Cross is a devotion commemorating the Passion and death of Christ, consisting of a series of stations and prayerful meditations, the diocese says.
