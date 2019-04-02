BBB warns local consumers about vehicle warranty solicitations

Information provided by the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana
People frequently report getting postcards or other solicitations implying their vehicle warranty is about to expire and offer extended warranties. In some cases, the postcards include the make or model of your car, but more often, they are vague about the brand or warranty details. BBB warns you to do your homework before spending your hard-earned money.
Vehicle service contracts are the source of many complaints to Better Business Bureau. Vehicle owners who buy service contracts have reported difficulties canceling them and obtaining refunds for unused portions of the contracts. Others say they've had difficulty getting reimbursed for repairs.
If you do decide to move forward with a contract, BBB advises you should think twice if you can't get answers to your questions. It's also important to weigh the costs of the contract against the cost of possible repairs - or replacement - of the product.
BBB also suggests you:
- Be skeptical of solicitations. Your vehicle's warranty may be far from expiring, or it may have expired already. Take the time to find out exactly when your manufacturer's warranty expires.
- Consider sticking with the manufacturer's extended-warranty. This way, you deal with the same company you trusted enough to buy a car from in the first place. Almost every car manufacturer offers a factory-extended warranty. Read the contract carefully before you pay anything to the company offering the contract. Some contracts are written to exclude many common repairs, especially regular maintenance items. You need to know what's covered and what isn't.
- Compare the service contract with the manufacturer's warranty to make sure your coverage will not overlap.
- Be aware of vaguely worded exclusions or limitations in coverage or maintenance requirements which, if not followed, would allow the company to deny coverage.
- Never give out personal information to someone who contacts you with an auto warranty offer.
- Be wary of fast talkers using high-pressure tactics.
Bottom line, do your research. Better Business Bureau can help by providing Business Reviews on specific companies you’re considering. Visit bbb.org or call 346-5222.