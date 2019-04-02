Baton Rouge physical therapist now facing 9 charges related to alleged sexual battery

The victim claims on her third visit to Veeters, she was led to a private room for her exercises, and that struck her as odd. She says she was alone in the exam room with Veeters. She says during a particular standing exercise, Veeters walked up behind her and grabbed her buttocks without warning. He reportedly told her they needed to be stronger and he could help with that. She says he also placed his hand on her buttock during a different exercise, again, without warning her he was going to.