Baton Rouge man repairing house receives blighted property citation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Edwin Baker is battling the city after receiving a violation for trash and debris on his property. However, Baker says it’s not trash on his property, but rather, construction materials to repair his house.
“I don’t need to be fined for something that I’m working on. The city has their obligations to do their job and I’m trying to do a job, getting my property ready,” said Baker.
Baker says he purchased the house about ten years ago after helping his neighbor repair her home, which was destroyed in a fire.
Baker says repairs on his own home have been put on hold after he injured his hand while working. He also says he’s still trying to recover from the August 2016 flooding.
“I’m very upset about it because you can’t come to my home and say, ‘Oh, that’s all trash, we’re going to throw it out.’ I paid for it,” said Baker
However, Baker is facing a $2,000 fine for failing to appear in court and not removing the debris. According to a city ordinance, if a person is renovating their home, any materials for construction will not be deemed a violation.
The city says they will review Baker’s case.
