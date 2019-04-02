Anonymous tips lead to drug bust, 3 arrests

GEISMAR, LA (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested after anonymous tips lead to a drug bust on Hackberry Lane in Geismar.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the Narcotics Unit searched the home on Monday, Apr. 1 after getting several anonymous tips about drug activity in the area. During the search, detectives reportedly found heroin, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, suboxone, THC vape oil, and various drug paraphernalia.
Those arrested are:
Payton Clements, 24, of Geismar
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of synthetic marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Kelly Hernandez, 26, of Geismar
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of synthetic marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph Hernandez, 31, of Geismar
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of synthetic marijuana
- Possession of schedule III narcotics
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
All three were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set at this time.
