Track flights out of Baton Rouge, New Orleans as nationwide outages affect multiple carriers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Technical issues impacted several carriers Monday morning, causing air traffic mayhem across the country.
Delta, United, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines were affected by a computer outage that “impacted our ability to create release paperwork,” according to a tweet from United.
The problem has since been resolved, but airports around the country are experiencing delays.
As of 10 a.m., three flights out of the Baton Rouge airport (BTR) were either delayed or canceled. It is not known if there are in relation to the computer outages.
Dozens of flights out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) were affected by the outages.
