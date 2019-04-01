Panera Bread to open in OLOL food court

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Renovations are in the works to bring in a Panera Bread location at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.
The bakery franchise will open in one of the suites at the medical center’s food court. Renovations for the nearly 2,000 square foot space will cost $500,000, according to permits records. Faulk & Meek General Contractors are the contractors for the project. The location will open in July, according to The Advocate.
Right now, the food court includes a Subway and the country’s first 24-hour Smoothie King.
Baton Rouge has one freestanding Panera Bread location on Jefferson Highway.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.