Officials discuss proposed healthcare coverage for La. families, particularly pre-existing conditions

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Numerous Louisiana leaders gathered Monday in an effort to protect those with pre-existing health conditions and to provide other patient protections under the Louisiana Families Protection Act.
Those in attendance were Attorney General Jeff Landry, House Speaker Taylor Barras, Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Senator Fred Mills, and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 173, would go into effect if the federal court’s ruling on the unconstitutionality of the Affordable Care Act become final on appeal. The bill would:
- Prohibit the denial of health insurance for pre-existing conditions
- Eliminate lifetime limits on the dollar value of benefits and prohibits annual limits on the dollar value of essential benefits
- Allow for healthcare coverage on parent policies for any child under age 26
- Ensure that any healthcare plan provide for essential health benefits, including ambulance care, emergency services, maternity and newborn care, hospitalizations, pediatric care, and prescription drugs
“Our goal is to protect patients, ensure the coverage of pre-existing conditions, guarantee coverage for essential benefits, and assure a robust marketplace for affordable healthcare with choices for the people of Louisiana,” said Landry. “This is the only one part of our ongoing discussions. We expect there will be more components to this bill and other actions as we move forward with protecting pre-existing conditions.”
“We are all one catastrophic disease away from needing these protections, each and every one of us,” Mills said.
