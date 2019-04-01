Miracles happen: Dog found alive 2 days after 5-alarm fire guts apartment complex

MIRACLES HAPPEN!!!! For the first time since the fire, today I finally got out and looked at the building. I saw the window of my room, and I couldn't believe how much was still left compared to the rest of the building...then I heard a bark. I called HPD and HFD, they walked the building, and found Rebel still ALIVE IN MY ROOM. I cannot even begin to understand how he survived, but REBEL IS ALIVE!!! My boy is alive 😭💜