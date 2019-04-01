Man shot while attempting to force his way into home on North Marque Ann Drive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday, Mar. 31, after he was shot while attempting to force his way into a home in the 1000 block of North Marque Ann Drive.
The man, later identified as Freddie Davidson Jr., 34, was shot by a person inside the residence at the time, according to investigators. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot to his leg and was transported to the hospital.
According to the police report, Davidson tried to force his way into the victim’s home, which was occupied by a child. He reportedly slapped the victim’s phone out of her hand, breaking it, as she tried to get away from him. He then allegedly followed the victim into her home uninvited, damaged another cellphone, and walked outside, at which time, the victim tried to lock him out.
Davidson tried to keep the victim from closing the door by sticking his arm through the door and hitting her in the shoulder with a closed fist, the report says. After eventually forcing his way back inside the apartment, the victim’s brother-in-law confronted him. It was during that struggle Davidson was shot, police say.
Investigators say it was discovered that earlier in the day, Davidson had showed up at the apartment and reportedly struck the victim in the face multiple times.
Davidson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree battery, home invasion, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, damage to property, and theft.
