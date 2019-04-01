LSU’s Chris Reid earns SEC co-player of the week honors

Information provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU senior third baseman Chris Reid was named SEC Baseball Co-Player of the Week Monday by the league office. He shared the honor with Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday.
Reid, a Baton Rouge, product, led LSU to a series victory last weekend over second-ranked Mississippi State in Starkville, batting .750 (6-for-8) with one double, six RBI and four runs scored. He also walked three times and was hit by a pitch, recording a .769 on-base percentage in three games.
In LSU’s 10-5 win on Friday night, Reid paced the Tigers’ 13-hit attack by going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and three runs scored. In the Tigers’ 11-2, series-clinching win over Saturday, Reid provided two RBI with a double and a sacrifice fly, and he scored two runs. He was also 2-for-2 with an RBI in Thursday’s opening game of the series.
Reid is batting .370 (10-for-27) in SEC games this season with two doubles and a team-best 11 RBI. He is LSU’s third-leading hitter overall, batting .333 (20-for-60) on the year with six doubles, one homer, 19 RBI and 15 runs.
