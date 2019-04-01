Livingston Parish School Board to vote on 13th check for employees

Louisiana teachers are currently paid, on average, less than the average teacher’s salary in Southern states. For the 2015-2016 school year, Louisiana teachers were paid an average of $49,745 per year and teachers in Southern states were paid an average of $50,955 per year, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The governor's staff recently said the gap has become even larger -- with Louisiana teachers making $2,200 less on average than other Southern teachers.