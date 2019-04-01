Livingston Parish School Board to vote on 13th check for employees

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Tuesday, April 2, the Livingston Parish School Board will consider voting on two measures to support increased pay for its employees.
The first measure is to award a 13th check to all school employees in the current fiscal year. The other deals with Governor John Bel Edwards' proposal to give statewide raises of $1,000 for teachers and $500 for support workers.
Superintendent Rick Wetnzel proposed to award a one-time $750 check to all full-time school employees. If approved, this would be the first time the district has award a 13th check since 2008.
A tradition from 1997-2008, the 13th check award ended when legislature stopped funding annual increases, according to Wentzel.
The school system currently employs 3,475 people.
“When we stopped getting the 2.75 percent increase from the state, we didn’t have the funds to give extra pay to our employees,” Wentzel said. He noted that this year’s 13th check will be funded primarily by an increase in parish sales taxes. The parish saw higher sales taxes through 2018 as a result of post-flood recovery spending.
School Board President Buddy Mincey, Jr., said he believes it’s imperative that the board members and district leadership do all they can to improve pay for system employees.
“We want our employees to know that we value the work they do each day, and that we are doing our best to support them,” Mincey said.
Louisiana teachers are currently paid, on average, less than the average teacher’s salary in Southern states. For the 2015-2016 school year, Louisiana teachers were paid an average of $49,745 per year and teachers in Southern states were paid an average of $50,955 per year, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The governor's staff recently said the gap has become even larger -- with Louisiana teachers making $2,200 less on average than other Southern teachers.
The governor’s total pay-raise package would cost Louisiana $114 million during the 2019-2020 budget cycle, according to staff reports.
