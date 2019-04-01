Healthcare reform battle shaping up in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVUE) - As Obamacare lies in purgatory, Louisiana is looking to introduce its own healthcare reform.
Attorney General Jeff Landry will hold a press conference Monday about the new bills that are headed to the floor even after receiving criticism by the governor.
The bill in question will focus mostly on patients with pre-existing conditions and ways to guarantee that they stay covered if the December ruling to halt Obamacare is upheld.
That bill comes from Sen. Fred Mills (R-Parks) and covers healthcare on parent policies for any child until the age of 26.
It ensures that any healthcare plan has the essential benefits including ambulance care, emergency services, and maternity and newborn care.
Landry announced he would hold a conference along with Mills and the insurance commissioner to go over the bill which was met with criticism from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
While both are in favor of protecting certain patients, Edwards blamed Landry for the recent issues.
"Let's be clear. Jeff Landry endangered the health coverage of almost 850,000 people in Louisiana with pre-existing conditions because he was more concerned with politics than with real people," Edwards said.
Edward’s own recent push for Medicaid expansion in Louisiana culminated with his executive order in 2016, which he says led to 19,000 new jobs and saved lives, but the move was also met with its own criticism.
“Governor Edwards has wasted hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars in implementing Louisiana’s Medicaid program. If government waste was a crime, John Bel would be serving a life sentence,” U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in December 2018.
Landry responded to the governor on Friday, calling the jab “an indication that he is more interested in Washington-style politics than working towards real solutions.”
Landry will discuss the upcoming bill at 1 p.m. from Baton Rouge.
