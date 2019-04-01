FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies, then rain returns Thursday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a morning chill with daybreak temperatures in the upper 30s, Monday proved to be a beautiful day under sunshine. The Storm Team is eyeing a weak eastbound wave that’s working its way towards the WAFB area out of east Texas. It could deliver a shower or two to the local area Monday, evening but it should slide off to the east by or before midnight with skies clearing overnight.
It will be another chilly start Tuesday morning under sunshine, with temperatures at sunrise in the upper 30s to around 40° for the Red Stick. Tuesday will stay mainly sunny and it gets a little warmer too, with highs climbing to around 70° or so for the capital region. Wednesday morning should be mainly clear, but clouds will be returning during the afternoon. The First Alert Forecast remains dry Wednesday, however, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon.
The week’s big weather story will be the return of rains Thursday and a wet pattern that continues through the weekend as a series of storm systems roll across the Lower Mississippi Valley. In addition to a run of rainy days, the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is already highlighting much of the WAFB viewing area for a risk of severe weather Thursday. An exact timing of the coming rains this far ahead of time is difficult, but the Storm Team is calling for rain likely Thursday and Friday, with scattered to likely rains Saturday and Sunday.
Preliminary estimates from the NWS Weather Prediction Center indicate the WAFB region can expect from 2” to 4” of rain between Thursday and next Monday morning.
In fact, that may not be the end of the wet pattern as the extended outlook continues with scattered rains Monday and Tuesday of next week (Apr. 8 and 9) before things start to dry out.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.