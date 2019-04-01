FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies, then rain returns Thursday

It will be another chilly start Tuesday morning under sunshine, with temperatures at sunrise in the upper 30s to around 40° for the Red Stick. Tuesday will stay mainly sunny and it gets a little warmer too, with highs climbing to around 70° or so for the capital region. Wednesday morning should be mainly clear, but clouds will be returning during the afternoon. The First Alert Forecast remains dry Wednesday, however, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon.