FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder than usual

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - While we didn’t threaten the record low temperature (35°, set in 1994) for the first day of April, we were within less than a handful of degrees from doing so!
No April Fools’ Day joke, we were off to a much colder than normal start, when the morning temperature dropped into the upper 30°s. The early norm for this time of year is 53°!
After a very unattractive, damp and disagreeable day Sunday, it’s nice to see the sun again – perhaps a few more clouds this afternoon and a spot or two of rain will have the area under 10% - 20% coverage and staying a bit on the cool side. Afternoon highs will only reach 64°.
Into Tuesday, one more cold one before a moderating trend, mostly clear low of 39°. A return of mostly sunny skies, light northerly winds and a high pushing into the upper 60°s (but still a bit too cool, the normal high should be 76°)!
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.