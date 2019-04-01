FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly morning is no joke

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s the first of April and our chilly morning out-the-door is no April Fools’ joke!
Instead of starting out in the lower 50°s, which is normal for this time of year, temperatures have dropped into the upper 30°s to lower 40°s, noticeably colder than yesterday morning.
Otherwise, it will be a quiet day ahead. Sunny Monday morning, a few more clouds in the afternoon, and perhaps a spotty to isolated shower late in the day. Highs in the mid 60°s.
Overnight, we’ll have another cold one; mostly clear skies, a low of 39°.
Tomorrow, expect more sunshine, light northerly winds and afternoon high temperatures pushing into the upper 60°s.
