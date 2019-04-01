EBR’s new sales tax starts Monday to fund MovEBR projects

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A half-cent sales tax, approved by voters in December of 2018 as part of the parish’s MoveBR initiative will go into effect Monday, Apr. 1.
Although the tax goes into effect Monday, city-parish leaders say it's going to take time to start seeing changes to the infrastructure.
The sales tax is expected to generate $1 billion over 30 years, expiring in 2049. It will fund nearly 70 projects across the area.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says her first priority is to hire a project manager who would be responsible for prioritizing the projects. The first set of improvements would be synchronized traffic lights.
"Once we start with the traffic or the light synchronization, that certainly should move us a little bit faster around the city," Broome said in December. "I believe, I'm very optimistic that in the first year there will be some surmountable changes that people can see."
The new projects are expected to take about 10 - 12 years to finish.
