Denise Amoroso elected to replace late husband on EBR metro council; plans to pursue second term

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Denise Amoroso won the support of the voters in District 8 in East Baton Rouge Parish Saturday night, officially being elected to the role previously held by her late husband, Buddy Amoroso.
"The people of District 8 spoke last night," Amoroso said.
Amoroso was appointed to the position in an interim capacity by the council after her husband was fatally struck while biking in St. Francisville last June. Following Saturday's overwhelming victory, she says she is now ready to push forward and represent the people of her district to the best of her ability. Amoroso will now finish out her husband's term which ends December 31, 2020. She tells WAFB that she has already decided that she will pursue a second term after her current term expires.
“I think it’s been 34 years that a conservative has held that seat and they spoke loudly last night that that is what they want,” Amoroso added.
Amoroso says the victory does not come without some heartache but she tells WAFB she finds comfort in the belief that she's finishing what her husband started.
"It was bittersweet knowing that the sweetness was of course winning and all but of course the bitter part was that it was replacing my husband after he was killed last year," she added.
The councilwoman faced a very divided council in recent months but is adamant in her belief that it was her duty to run for the position.
"It's because I think it's what my husband would have wanted me to do," she said. "That was his seat. He earned the seat with 66 percent of the vote and I felt it necessary for me to go ahead and carry on his legacy."
Amoroso vows that she will continue to focus on tackling issues ranging from infrastructure improvement to business growth for her constituents. She says her biggest goal though is finishing the work her late husband started.
"His availability, his honesty and his love for the people is what I strive for," she said. "He was available to everyone that needed him at all times, no matter what they needed. That's what I hope to continue."
Amoroso won Saturday election with 78 percent of the vote over democratic challenger Brendan Csaposs.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.