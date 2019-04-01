Denise Amoroso elected to replace late husband on EBR metro council; plans to pursue second term

Amoroso was appointed to the position in an interim capacity by the council after her husband was fatally struck while biking in St. Francisville last June. Following Saturday's overwhelming victory, she says she is now ready to push forward and represent the people of her district to the best of her ability. Amoroso will now finish out her husband's term which ends December 31, 2020. She tells WAFB that she has already decided that she will pursue a second term after her current term expires.