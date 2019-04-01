Chick-fil-A restaurants in Baton Rouge area offering free nuggets through April

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Baton Rouge area offering free nuggets through April
(Source: www.chick-fil-a.com)
By Rachael Thomas | April 1, 2019 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, and Gonzales are offering a free 8-count order of nuggets to customers who create or log in to their Chick-fil-A One account from now until Apr. 30.

And no, this isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke... we checked.

No, this is not an April Fools’ Day joke! The offer is 100% authentic and will be available at participating restaurants all month long, beginning today.
Chick-fil-A spokesperson

The offer is valid at participating stores through Apr. 30 and is limited to one per person. Anyone who logs into their Chick-fil-A One account through the app or online will automatically get the offer under the Rewards tab. The offer can be redeemed at checkout.

To find the Chick-fil-A nearest you, click here.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.