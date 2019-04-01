Budget hearings begin, but lawmakers don’t know how much they can spend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Testy debate about the state’s finances surfaced anew as the House Appropriations Committee began its hearings on the Republican version of the state budget Monday, Apr. 1.
At the heart of the disagreement is a recurring debate over how much money the state expects to collect in tax revenue. Republican leadership on the Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) has routinely ignored state economists’ insistence that an improving economy will bring in more income tax dollars.
The two nonpartisan economists have suggested amending the revenue forecast to a rosier outlook, adding between $90 and $130 million to the state general fund that the legislature could spend. But Republican leadership has shot the idea down, opting to wait so the revenue estimates become more accurate.
Lawmakers are entering the Apr. 8 legislative session with an unprecedented, outdated budget forecast.
The Republican budget, authored by Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, includes teacher pay raises, but does not assume the REC will raise any additional revenue beyond June of 2018′s estimate.
However, it does include a forecast for self-generated revenue and fees the REC has not adopted yet. Henry says they included that type of revenue to avoid complicating the budgeting process for House staff.
“Instead of them putting $4 billion in amendments on the bill (after REC recognizes the revenue), we put it in a more realistic posture,” Henry said, noting that all four members of the REC have voted to adopt a forecast for that type of revenue, but not unanimously at the same time.
Technically, that particular forecast is at $0 until the REC adopts a new forecast. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne calls the budgeting method logically inconsistent.
“The speaker wanted to have it both ways: ‘I don’t want the general fund, but I want the good stuff right now,'” he said. “That is a ridiculous inconsistency and that’s what’s before you in the bill right now. At the end of the day, you’ve got to have a single forecast in the same time period.”
The administration’s budget and the Republican budget both include funding for higher education and TOPS, and neither party is considering major cuts for the first time in nearly a decade.
“The reality of it is, if REC meets and doesn’t do anything, we can throw all of this away. Right? Because that means we have no fees, self-generated revenue, zero. Then we’re coming back to a special session,” Henry said, alluding to a worst case scenario.
Session begins Apr. 8. The REC is scheduled to meet Apr. 10 to try to hammer out an agreement. Until then, lawmakers will continue their budget hearings not knowing exactly how much they have available to spend.
