BRAC opens applications for InternBR Program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber says it’s taking application for a summer program that provides professional development opportunities to students.
BRAC announced Monday the return of its InternBR program, which is designed to provide student interns with experience to develop leadership and communication skills. InternBR is presented by Gallagher.
The eight-week program, taking place in June and July, will include skills development workshops, service and social events and a graduation ceremony. Applications are available online at brac.org/internbr and will be accepted through Tuesday, April 30.
Interested participants must have a summer internship in the Baton Rouge Area, be enrolled in a college or university and have permission from a direct supervisor.
Selected candidates will be notified in May.
