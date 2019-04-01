Baton Rouge theater offering free showing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. documentary

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - AMC Theaters nationwide, including one in Baton Rouge, are honoring the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a free documentary screening.
AMC Baton Rouge 16 is one of 100 theaters that will screen the 1970 Oscar-nominated documentary KING: A FILMED RECORD…MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS. The documentary is a filmed record of Dr. King’s legacy during his lifetime. In 1999, the film was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved and included in the National Film Registry. Before its 2013 theatrical re-release with Gathr Films and Kino Lorber, it was rarely seen since its 1970 “one-time only” theatrical premiere.
The showing is scheduled for April 4 at 6 p.m. The day will be the 51st anniversary of Dr. King’s death. The 3-hour, 5-minute film also will include a brief intermission.
Tickets are free and can be obtained at the box office, or reserved in advance at http://www.gofobo.com/AMCKing.
