Baton Rouge theater offering free showing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. documentary

AMC Baton Rouge 16 is one of 100 theaters that will screen the 1970 Oscar-nominated documentary KING: A FILMED RECORD…MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS. The documentary is a filmed record of Dr. King’s legacy during his lifetime. In 1999, the film was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved and included in the National Film Registry. Before its 2013 theatrical re-release with Gathr Films and Kino Lorber, it was rarely seen since its 1970 “one-time only” theatrical premiere.