Baton Rouge woman accused of kidnapping children, stealing vehicle from home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman was arrested and charged with simple kidnapping after she took two young children from their home in a stolen vehicle, according to a report filed by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The report says Kaylan Thomas, 21, went to a home on N. 30th Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday and knocked on the door. Two children, a 6-year-old and 2-year-old, opened the door, and their mother was asleep, according to the police report.
Thomas took the children without their consent and the keys to the mother’s vehicle, the report stated. The vehicle broke down on Thomas, and police found the vehicle, Thomas and the children on N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Thomas was arrested and charged with simple kidnapping and vehicle theft.
