Southern baseball wins series over Prairie View

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern swept Prairie View in the doubleheader Saturday to win the series after dropping the Friday game at Lee-Hines Field.
The Jags took the rubber match 8-5 over the Panthers.
Southern continued its onslaught at the plate, finishing with 15 hits against Prairie View’s pitchers.
Jacob Snyder started on the mound for the Jags and earned the win. In three innings of work, he allowed three runs on five hits. He also struck out two batters.
Malik Blaise was 4-for-4 in the game. Ashanti Wheatley was 3-for-4, including a home run. Hunter David was 2-for-2 with three RBI.
