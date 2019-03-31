No. 8 LSU run-rules No. 16 South Carolina in Game 3 to win series

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU run-ruled No. 16 South Carolina in Game 3 to win the weekend series at Tiger Park.
The Tigers (31-7, 9-3 SEC) blasted their way to a 9-1 win over the Gamecocks (25-10, 3-8 SEC) in six innings.
Amanda Sanchez hit two home runs, including a grand slam.
Shelbi Sunseri commanded the circle for LSU. She allowed just five hits and one run. She struck out three batters and only walked one. She improved to 8-4 on the season with the win.
South Carolina scored its lone run in the first inning. LSU tied the game in the bottom of the inning off Sanchez’s first home run, a solo shot to left field.
The Tigers blew the game wide open in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring six runs. It started with a two-run home run by Elyse Thornhill, her seventh of the season. Later, with a new pitcher and two outs, Sanchez hit her grand slam to center field to put the Tigers up 7-1.
LSU scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim the run-rule win.
