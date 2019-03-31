First self-service tap room ‘Mid Tap’ to open late April in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Have you ever mixed drinks at the soda fountain as a kid? We’ve all done it once or at least known someone who did.
A new self-serving tap room in Baton Rouge might bring you back to those self-serving days. Mid Tap, set to open April 26, is one of several tenants at the new, Arlington Marketplace in the Burbank area.
Mid Tap will feature 40 kinds of craft beer, eight wine taps as well as kombucha and Cider offerings. The concept for the taproom was inspired by taverns in coastal U.S. communities. and will have an upscale sophisticated design. Mis Tap will also offer “shareable” snacks and outdoor seating.
The original location for the taproom was planned for a space next to Rocca Pizza on Government Street.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.