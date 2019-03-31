FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy, cold Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sunday morning is starting out cold and wet. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are moving through the area during the morning hours, but we trend drier by afternoon.
Clouds will hang around keeping afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Winds will stay breezy, making it feel colder than the actual air temperature. It will be a chilly if not cold out the door Monday morning. Morning lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s across the area.
We stay dry through much of Monday. By late afternoon into the evening, a weak disturbance will pass through the area. Scattered showers are in the forecast from 4 p.m. to about 11 p.m. Monday. Tuesday morning will be cold with lows once again in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A warming trend begins by the afternoon with highs closing in on 70 degrees. The warming trend continues for the rest of the week. Thursday looks to be stormy.
The Storm Prediction Center has already placed a slight risk for severe weather across a portion of the local area. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Exact timing of strong t-storms still needs to be determined. Unsettled weather will continue into and even following next weekend.
