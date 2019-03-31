FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep jackets and umbrellas close for Monday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Skies will clear overnight Sunday into Monday morning, leading to a cold morning start. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s as you head out of the door Monday. Kids will want to bring jackets for the morning bus stop.
The good news is, lots of sunshine will allow us to see comfortable afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. A disturbance will pass over the area late Monday afternoon into the evening. A few scattered showers will be possible. If you have evening plans Monday you may want an umbrella.
A cold front will push through causing another cold morning Tuesday. Morning temperatures are expected to be a degree or two colder Tuesday, meaning more neighborhoods will feel temperatures in the upper 30s. High pressure pushes to the east by the afternoon, allowing for a warming trend to begin. We see a rapid warm up from Tuesday through Friday.
Morning lows will increase 20-30 degrees and afternoon highs will increase about 10-15 degrees over this stretch of time. A lot of focus and attention in the coming days will be on Thursday.
A strong storm system is forecast to impact the local area. The Storm Prediction Center already has a large portion of the WAFB viewing area under a Slight Risk for severe weather at some point Thursday. We still don’t have a good judge on exact timing as mid range models aren’t in complete agreement on how fast the storm system will be moving. Regardless all modes of severe weather look to be in play (hail, wind, tornado, and nuisance flooding). Rainfall totals could exceed 1-2″ in some spots. An unsettled weather pattern stays in the forecast to end the week and for the first part of the following week too. We’ll have to keep a close eye on next Sunday too as we might see another chance for severe weather.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.