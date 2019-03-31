FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep jackets and umbrellas close for Monday

A strong storm system is forecast to impact the local area. The Storm Prediction Center already has a large portion of the WAFB viewing area under a Slight Risk for severe weather at some point Thursday. We still don’t have a good judge on exact timing as mid range models aren’t in complete agreement on how fast the storm system will be moving. Regardless all modes of severe weather look to be in play (hail, wind, tornado, and nuisance flooding). Rainfall totals could exceed 1-2″ in some spots. An unsettled weather pattern stays in the forecast to end the week and for the first part of the following week too. We’ll have to keep a close eye on next Sunday too as we might see another chance for severe weather.