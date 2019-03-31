Family dispute leaves one person seriously injured in Livingston Parish; 1 arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Police say one person is in custody related to an altercation between family members in Livingston Parish Saturday, Mar. 30.
Investigators say a fight between an uncle and nephew broke out at a home located on U.S. 190 when one of the men was struck with an object.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. One person was arrested by police.
No other information has been made public at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
