Family dispute leaves one person seriously injured in Livingston Parish; 1 arrested
By Kevin Foster | March 30, 2019 at 9:14 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 9:14 PM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Police say one person is in custody related to an altercation between family members in Livingston Parish Saturday, Mar. 30.

Investigators say a fight between an uncle and nephew broke out at a home located on U.S. 190 when one of the men was struck with an object.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. One person was arrested by police.

No other information has been made public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

